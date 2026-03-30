Liberation Weekend II Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Laura Jane Grace, Ezra Furman & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 8:07 PM

Liberation Weekend II will be held on April 24 – 26 at the legendary Black Cat and at Transmission, which is a new music venue operated by members of the DC queer & trans community as well. Proceeds from the 2026 event will be split equally between Gender Liberation Movement and No More Dysphoria, which is a mutual aid organization that provides financial assistance to help trans people through their transitions.

This year’s Black Cat stage will feature a stellar lineup that includes Laura Jane Grace, Devi McCallion , Ezra Furman, Pissed Jeans, Pool Kids, Pom Pom Squad, Pretty Bitter, Bambara, Ragana, Snowing, Gladie, Spring Silver, thisdogllhunt, Eevie Echoes & The Locations, Pinky Lemon, MX LONELY, Adult Human Females and other acts. This year will also feature two day party showcases at Transmission that will be highlighting a dozen incredibly diverse array of up-and-coming artists, headlined by Brooklyn punk phenoms Crush Fund and North Carolina emo power pop band Peach Rings. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gender Liberation Movement is a grassroots and volunteer-run national collective founded by Raquel Willis and Eliel Cruz. The organization launched a not-for-profit arm in January 2025 in a video narrated by actress Ilana Glazer. No More Dysphoria is a trans and nonbinary-led nonprofit organization that builds collective infrastructure and mutual aid support to help our community survive escalating state violence and exclusion from healthcare, legal recognition and public life..

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister