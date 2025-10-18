Ezra Furman Shares New Single & Video “One Hand Free”

Home News Leila Franco October 18th, 2025 - 4:59 PM

Just ahead of her upcoming nine-date North American tour, singer-songwriter Ezra Furman has released a brand new single and video, “One Hand Free.” The standalone track arrives fresh off the sessions that produced her acclaimed tenth album Goodbye Small Head, and it channels the raw, unfiltered intensity that has long defined Furman’s music.

“One Hand Free” is classic Furman, a scrappy, melodic blend of rock and melancholy that straddles the line between heartbreak and freedom. Built around guitars and a breezy, off-kilter rhythm, the song sounds deceptively light until the lyrics land. The song is a reflection on loss, depression and a search for identity in the aftermath. “This is a jaunty back-porch breakup/depression song about feeling so bad you’re not sure what species you even belong to anymore,” Furman explains. “We left it off Goodbye Small Head because it was too good.”

The accompanying video, directed by JJ Gonson, mirrors the song’s balance of humor and heartache. Shot with a raw, grainy texture that feels quite intimate, the video features Furman surrounded by birds, lizards and other creatures. It is a surreal, almost tender reminder of our strange connection to the natural world. Performance scenes cut between moments of quiet reflection and lots of close-ups. Visually and sonically, “One Hand Free” feels like a continuation of the world Furman built on Goodbye Small Head. It is something messy, beautiful and deeply human. It’s the sound of an artist who thrives in imperfection and finds poetry in the rubble.

Ezra Furman’s One Hand Free is available now on all streaming platforms. Her North American tour kicks off next week in Montreal.