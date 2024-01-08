Future Islands Shares New Single & Video “Say Goodbye”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, at the end of this month rock band Future Islands will be releasing their new album People Who Aren’t There Anymore, which is the band’s first full-length album since 2020’s As Long As You Are. In light of the upcoming album, Future Islands have shared the song “Say Goodbye,” which follows the previous released numbers “The Fight” and “The Tower.”

“Say Goodbye” is a lovely ditty that features elegant rock and pop instrumentation sizzling the air with elegant sounds that match the theme on this piece while the vocal performance serenades the ears with beautiful harmonizing vocal tones.

The music video for “Say Goodbye” is to watch because each scene displays beautiful and colorful illustrations that brings light to the seriousness of this piece. While watching the video, it does seem like each object is a sign of saying goodbye to people who enter our lives with or without any reason.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin