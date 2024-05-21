Previously Unheard Live Recording Of Frank Zappa’s “America Drinks & Goes Home” Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 6:01 PM

Frank Zappa’s legendary three hour performance at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood on July 23, 1968, will be released for the first time on June 21 through Zappa Records/UMe as the three CD, five LP and digital collection Whisky a Go Go, 1968. Ahead of its anticipated release, a previously unreleased live performance of “America Drinks & Goes Home” is available to stream now. Originally released on Absolutely Free in 1967, the track shows off the quick wit and crooning style of the wonderful singer Ray Collins.

The song, played in the first of the three sets that night, was written as a parody of the days when Zappa played the California bar circuit in the early ‘60s. This release follows a previously unreleased version of “The Duke,” which at the time of the Whisky ’68 recording was a brand new composition. In characteristic fashion Zappa took advantage of the opportunity and treated the evening like a “Recording Session” as stated on the marquee the night of the event, and played “The Duke” in full twice. Both takes are included in this comprehensive release.

The five LP collection contains nine sides of music all told, while the 10 side features a silkscreen printed image and will also include an extra special bonus, which is a custom turntable mat. In addition to the five LP set, a two LP Highlights edition will also be available, spotlighting highlights from all three sets. Finally, a standalone, complete digital edition of Whisky a Go Go, 1968 will be made available on all major hi-res streaming services.