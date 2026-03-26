FKA Twigs Countersues Shia LaBeouf Over “Illegal” NDA Preventing Her From Speaking About Alleged Sexual Abuse

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 26th, 2026 - 1:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

FKA twigs has filed a new countersuit against her former partner Shia LaBeouf, escalating their long-running legal battle. The latest filing centers on a nondisclosure agreement that she claims unlawfully restricts her ability to speak about alleged abuse. The move signals a shift from seeking damages to challenging broader legal practices that may silence survivors.

According to NME, the countersuit argues that the NDA included in their prior legal settlement is “illegal” under California law, specifically the STAND Act, which limits the use of confidentiality agreements in cases involving alleged sexual misconduct. Twigs’ legal team contends that the agreement prevents her from discussing her alleged experiences, as well as advocating publicly for other survivors.

The dispute follows a previous attempt by LaBeouf to enforce the NDA through arbitration, alleging that Twigs violated its terms by speaking in an interview about her past relationship and saying she did not feel safe. That arbitration effort was ultimately dismissed, prompting Twigs to pursue a formal court ruling that would invalidate the agreement entirely.

The original lawsuit (which was filed in 2020) included allegations of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress during their relationship from 2018 to 2019. LaBeouf has denied the allegations, though he has previously acknowledged harmful behavior in his personal life.

Twigs is not seeking financial compensation in this new action. Instead, the case is framed as an effort to ensure that NDAs cannot be used to silence individuals speaking about alleged abuse, potentially setting a wider legal precedent for similar cases.