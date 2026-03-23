FKA Twigs Files Lawsuit Against The Twigs Following Trademark Infringement Dispute

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 5:49 PM

According to Musically.com, FKA Twigs is bringing indie band The Twigs to court after Laura and Linda Good, the twin sisters who make up the band, allegedly sent her multiple cease-and-desist letters from 2024 to now. The Good twins claim that Twigs allegedly should not be allowed to use her stage name until they receive compensation for its similarities to their own.

This follows a prior case the band brought up against FKA Twigs back in 2014 for alleged trademark infringement, which was ultimately dropped when the band’s request of a restraining order was denied. Twigs’ lawyers have allegedly criticized the Good twins’ most recent claim by stating that it is allegedly “inconceivable” that the band’s name of “limited recognition” would be confused with that of a “globally recognized artist”.

“Defendants’ attempts to weaponize these claims… in order to disrupt Barnett’s over-a-decade-long, uninterrupted use of the FKA Twigs mark for defendants’ own gain… are improper and must cease,” they added.

Twig’s legal team further allegedly argues that not only did the band spent several years inactive, while FKA Twigs’ career has been growing but also that their claim of an alleged trademark violation is not backed up by the law.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat