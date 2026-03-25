Soulwax Share Driving New Single “Perfect We Are Not”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 25th, 2026 - 8:54 PM

Photographer: Marv Watson

Soulwax have released their new single “Perfect We Are Not,” a song that came directly out of their recent Abbey Road After Hours project. The track was written and recorded at Abbey Road Studios, where the band worked across Studio Three, Studio Two and Studio One, using the spaces almost like one continuous creative setup. Instead of isolating the process, they moved fluidly between rooms, letting the environment shape the sound in real time. It was made with their full live band, including three drummers, which explains why the song feels so alive and physically present.

“Perfect We Are Not” sounds driving, heavy and immediate. It has that pulsing, full-bodied energy Soulwax are known for, but it also feels raw in a way that makes it stand out. The layered percussion creates a dense, almost hypnotic rhythm, while the production resists being overly polished. Instead, it feels built from live momentum, with a strong rhythmic push that makes it easy to imagine on a dancefloor or in a crowded live setting. The title also fits the song’s energy, giving it a slightly messy, human edge rather than something cold or mechanical. “Perfect We Are Not” does not just sound like a new single , it feels like a live moment captured, preserved and then turned into a release.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson