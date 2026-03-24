Pixies Announce Summer 2026 40th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 1:50 PM

Rounding out a year that marks four decades as one of the most influential forces in modern music, Pixies has announced a series of seven new U.S. dates in September. In addition to the band’s previously announced appearance at the Borderland Music Festival in East Aurora NY, the next American leg will see Pixies on the lineup of this year’s See Hear Now Festival in Asbury Park NJ. For tickets and more information, click here.

The band will also be making headline stops in Greenville SC, Wilmington NC, Louisville KY, Columbia MO, Santa Fe NM and Tucson AZ. The newly confirmed shows are Pixies’ first series of North American dates since the 2025 tour that moved The Hollywood Reporter to proclaim them as “The band that drew the blueprint for alternative rock,” Twin Cities Media to rave “the whole night had that rare ‘yep, this is why we go to shows’ kind of magic,” and the Phoenix New Times to observe “Nearly four decades after making their debut, the band is showing no signs of letting up.”

Pixies Tour Dates

9/15 – Peace Center Concert Hall – Greenville, SC

9/16 – Cape Fear Community College – Wilson Center – Wilmington, NC

9/19 – Borderland Music Festival – East Aurora, NY

9/20 – Sea Hear Now Festival – Asbury Park, NJ

9/22 – Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY

9/23 – Rose Park – Columbia MO

9/25 – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing – Santa Fe, NM

9/26 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat