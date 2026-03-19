HEALTH Share New Video For “Don’t Kill Yourself” Featuring Suzi Hunter

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 2:22 PM

According to social media, HEALTH has dropped the music video for their song, “Don’t Kill Yourself” Featuring Suzi Hunter. As a whole, video is amazing by how each scene tells a story about a character, who is going through a tough time and sadly, she wants to end her life. HEALTH and Hunter deserve a lot of praise for this video because each scene shows viewers what that mind can feel like when you are standing at the point of no return. In ways, I think the band and Hunter want to reach out tot those who are currently struggling with metal health issues and by using music, the duo will be able to encourage people that there is hope in this world and we are worthy of being loved.

On Instagram, HEALTH helped spread the news about the latest music video by using the caption “D.K.Y.” and what is truly moving is how people shared their thought about the music video in the comment section. One user said: “Oh my what a BIG JUEVES! I will go watch on YouTube post haste!” whereas another person posted a comment by saying: “Best song in an album full of bangers. And the video is Ashamed version 2. I Just fucking love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEALTH (@_health_)