Genesis Owusu Announces New Album Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge For May 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 5:45 PM

Today, Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has announced his explosive new album, REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE, will be out on May 15, through OURNESS, marking the third studio album to arrive from one of Australia’s most celebrated and visionary contemporary artists. Across the album, Owusu constructs an exposed state-of-the-day record, carving the purest of human emotions into song at a time when they feel most rife. Experimental yet cohesive, desolate yet ecstatic, unflinching yet free – duality punctuates the album as he layers musings on an unsettled world with piercing reflections of his, and our own, places within it.

Owusu collates his blended taste seamlessly across an eclectic sound bed, threading Neo-Soul into Alt Pop, Synth Punk into Deep Funk, Brit Rock and other genres. Rich in lyricism and earnest in its message, the resolute body of work confronts a divisive era that is ripping at the seams of humanity and heeds the need for unity. “I started writing this album because I was seeing so much of the world and watching what was happening,” he says of the record. “I felt like I had something important to say. I was writing this almost for necessity because there were so many people not saying what needed to be said. I feel like I’m a student of Nina Simone, and she said, ‘the purpose of an artist is to reflect the times they live in.”

REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE Track List