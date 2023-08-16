Genesis Owusu Debuts Energetic New Song & Video “Stay Blessed”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has returned with a brand new song and accompanying video “Stay Blessed.” The new track serves as the third single from Owusu’s upcoming second studio album STRUGGLER which is set to release on August 18 via Ourness. STRUGGLER is the follow-up release to his debut studio album Smiling With No Teeth which arrived in March 2021. “Stay Blessed” follows previously released singles “Leaving The Light” and “Tied Up!”

The music video was directed by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore and was shot in Melbourne featuring Owusu and some dedicated fans who willingly shaved their heads and perform a highly energetic, spontaneous choreography. The video’s high octane visuals perfectly compliment the equally compelling song which features Owusu’s iconic, catchy cadence-like vocals paired with earworm-worthy composition.

Speaking about the video production process, Owusu remarked, “7 days before this was shot, I put up an Instagram story asking if anyone was available at this specific time, at this specific place, but most importantly, if they were a baldy / were down to shave and colour their head for me. Thank you to the 70 people who flew up, drove down and skipped work to come mosh with me.”

Owusu will be kicking off the North American leg of his tour this fall with a show in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fine Line on October 12. He will also be visiting Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Quebec, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, California, Washington and Oregon. The trek will come to an end on November 11 with a show at Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia.