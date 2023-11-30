Genesis Owusu Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Survivor”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 30th, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Artist Genesis Owusu has returned with his new single and video “Survivor.” The song from the multi ARIA Award winning Ghanaian Australian artist will be included as an additional track to his acclaimed sophomore album Struggler. The surprise release arrives ahead of Owusu’s Australian tour this December and his incredible showing at last month’s ARIA Awards in Australia where he won Album of The Year, Best Independent Release and Best Hip Hop / Rap Release for Struggler.

The “Survivor” video is a visual spectacle and the latest collaboration between Owusu and Lisa Reihana, who is the world renowned Aotearoa New Zealand multidisciplinary artist and producer engaging in thought provoking dialogues around the concept of culture. Reihana’s artistic vision transpires a post apocalyptic universe of fire and industrialism, replete with choreographed dancers centered on the imminent and commanding figure, which is Owusu. The song itself opens to a bold and blaring percussive arrangement as Owusu’s verses dart and duck between the arrangement’s rhythm at lightning speed.

After Struggler’s release, Owusu will launch into an extensive North America, United Kingdome and Europe tour, followed by his arena dates this Spring supporting Paramore. The rapper has also previously given notable performances at North American festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Boston Calling, Osheaga Festival and This Ain’t No Picnic.