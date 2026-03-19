Afroman Wins Civil Lawsuit Against Officers Who Raided His House

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 19th, 2026 - 2:00 PM

Afroman has won a major legal battle after a jury ruled in his favor in a civil lawsuit filed by Ohio sheriff’s deputies. The case centered on the rapper’s use of footage from a 2022 raid on his home in a series of satirical music videos. The verdict marks a significant moment for artistic expression and the boundaries of free speech.

The lawsuit was brought by seven deputies who participated in the raid, which was tied to alleged drug trafficking and kidnapping claims that ultimately led to no charges. After the incident, Afroman used security camera footage in songs like “Lemon Pound Cake,” portraying and mocking the officers involved.

According to Consequence, the deputies sued the artist for defamation, invasion of privacy and emotional distress. They argued that the videos allegedly damaged their reputations.

During the trial, the deputies claimed the portrayals were misleading and led to harassment, seeking nearly $4 million in damages. Afroman’s legal team countered that the videos were protected under the First Amendment and represented artistic commentary on a real-life event. Evidence presented in court showed the footage came from Afroman’s own property and documented the raid itself.

A jury ultimately ruled in Afroman’s favor on all counts, rejecting the deputies’ claims and finding him not liable. Reports indicate the decision reinforced the idea that public officials can be subject to criticism, even when that criticism is delivered through satire.

The case stems from the 2022 raid, during which officers searched Afroman’s home but found no evidence of criminal activity. Afroman has maintained that the situation, including allegations that money was taken during the raid, inspired his response through music. Following the verdict, Afroman celebrated the outcome as a victory for free speech.