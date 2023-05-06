Afroman Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Home News Renita Wright May 6th, 2023 - 5:08 PM

Jason Foreman, better known as rapper Afroman, is running for president. The 48-year-old rapper, famous for his 2001 hit “Because I Got High” announced his plan to run for presidential candidacy in December and signed the required documents on April 18th – pledging to be “Our Cannabis Commander in Chief”.

The announcement was made following a lawsuit filed by Ohio’s Adams County Sheriff’s Dept in which they alleged the rapper used secret footage of them in his music videos. The alleged video clips were obtained during a failed raid of Afroman’s home in August of 2022 on suspicions of kidnapping and drug charges.

In a statement to TMZ Afroman’s campaign manager Jason Savage, stated that “Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country”.

Afroman also discussed his plans for law enforcement and criminal justice reform and of course Criminal Justice Reform, reparations for Black Americans, and of course Federal Marijuana Legalization.