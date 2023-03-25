Afroman Sued By Officers Who Raided His Home For Using Raid Footage in Music Videos

Home News Gracie Chunes March 25th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

In August 2022, the police in Adams County, Ohio raided the home of Joseph Foreman, also known as rapper Afroman, on unfounded suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping. In retaliation, the rapper used home security footage of the raid and referenced it in multiple music videos, resulting in seven officers suing Afroman for allegedly invading their privacy. The plaintiffs, four deputies, two sergeants and a detective are claiming the rapper took footage of their faces obtained during the raid and circulated it without their consent, which is a misdemeanor violation under Ohio Revised Code. They’re also suing on civil grounds, claiming they’ve suffered “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation, and humiliation.”

The plaintiffs are also demanding all profits from the use of their personas, which they’ve outlined as proceeds from the songs, music videos, and concert tickets, as well as the promotion of his merch brand, as well as an injunction to take down all posts featuring their personas. Altogether, the officers are seeking damages in excess of $25,000 on four of the counts listed in the suit — plus attorneys fees — as well as a court order that would prohibit Afroman from putting out any more content related to the raid.