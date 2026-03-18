Thursday Covers “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 18th, 2026 - 2:02 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Post-hardcore veterans Thursday have put their own spin on a 1990s alt-rock staple with a newly released cover of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes. The performance arrives as part of a filmed session that captures both the spontaneity and chemistry of the band in real time. It offers a fresh take on a song that has remained culturally ubiquitous for decades.

Originally released in 1993, “What’s Up?” is known for its soaring vocals and introspective lyrics about frustration and searching for meaning. Linda Perry’s original vocal performance leans heavily on emotional release, building toward a cathartic chorus that became the song’s defining feature. Thursday’s version keeps that emotional core intact but reshapes it through their own sonic lens.

According to BrooklynVegan, the cover was recorded as part of Musora’s “Covers on the Spot” series, where artists learn and perform songs in a short time frame. The video walks viewers through the band’s process, showing them working out arrangements before delivering the final performance. This approach gives the cover a raw, almost rehearsal-like energy that contrasts with the polished feel of the original.

Thursday’s guitars feel more textured and dynamic, while the rhythm section adds a sense of tension beneath the familiar melody. Vocally, Geoff Rickly brings a more restrained yet emotionally charged delivery, trading the original’s wide-open belting for something more internalized and brooding.