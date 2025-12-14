4 Non Blondes Make Surprise Appearance With Performance Of “What’s Up?” At KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

Home News Steven Taylor December 14th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

While the iconic alt rockers already gave their fans a holiday treat by announcing their return to the studio for a new album, 4 Non Blondes unwrapped an early gift with a surprise live performance. Just ahead of many (sold-out) live performances as part of the group’s reunion, they made an unannounced stop at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas on Saturday, December 13th. At the Kia Forum in California, the group played their classic hit 1993 “What’s Up?” Kia Forum posted a clip of the performance on their official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

4 Non Blondes came out as a surprise act at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas! Iconic 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AxJrBSXsAJ — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) December 14, 2025

The short clip posted by the Forum ends with lead singer Linda Perry having the crowd take over the iconic chorus to the track. The group’s choice to pay an unexpected visit to the concert should come less surprising knowing they’ve got shows set for West Hollywood just a few days later, December 15th and 16th, as well as the band originating from San Francisco. While formed in 1989, the group was only active for a short time up until 1994. During that time they released their debut studio album Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, which is soon to no longer remain the only studio release by the group. While little is known about the coming album release, the group says it will contain a mix of new material and revised older material, and could be out as quick as early 2026.