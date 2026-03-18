The Breeders Announce Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 18th, 2026 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Alternative rock staples The Breeders have announced a run of Summer 2026 tour dates, marking their return to the road with a series of headlining shows across the United States. The tour spans June and August, hitting both East Coast and West Coast cities. It continues the band’s steady resurgence as they revisit their catalog and reconnect with longtime fans.

The newly announced dates will see the band performing in venues ranging from intimate theaters to larger outdoor spaces. According to Consequence, the tour includes stops in cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Seattle, showcasing a mix of major markets and fan-favorite locations. The routing reflects a two-leg schedule, with shows clustered in late June before resuming in mid-August for a West Coast swing.

Fronted by Kim Deal, the band remains one of the most influential acts to emerge from the 1990s alternative boom. Their live performances are expected to draw heavily from their landmark album Last Splash alongside selections from later releases like All Nerve. The tour also includes select high-profile appearances, including a date in Denver alongside My Chemical Romance, further expanding the tour’s reach.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand as the group continues to build momentum following recent activity and renewed attention around their legacy. Those interested can purchase tickets here. With a concise but geographically diverse run, the Summer 2026 tour offers fans multiple opportunities to catch the band live.

Summer 2026 Tour Dates:

6/18/26 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

6/21/26 – Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ

6/22/26 – The National – Richmond, VA

6/23/26 – Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD

6/24/26 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

6/26/26 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

8/18/26 – Pioneer Courthouse Square – Portland, OR

8/20/26 – Woodland Park Zoo – Seattle, WA

8/22/26 – Castro Theatre – San Francisco, CA

8/23/26 – Castro Theatre – San Francisco, CA

8/24/26 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

8/25/26 – The Sound – Del Mar, CA