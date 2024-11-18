Kim Deal of The Breeders Releases “Nobody Loves You More” and Announces Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 4:21 PM

Kim Deal of The Breeders has released the title track for her upcoming album, “Nobody Loves You More”. The Nobody Loves You More album comes out this Friday, November 22nd. Other songs already released by Deal for this album include “Coast”, “Crystal Beath” and “A Good Time Pushed”.

“Nobody Loves You More” is an especially special track for the album since it’s the title track, but also because it opens the album in a way described perfectly by the press release as “a tender love song rich with chiaroscuro before erupting into a big band moment, all soaring strings and bombastic horns.” “Nobody Loves You More” features simple, yet ear-catching percussion behind Deal’s round, open and soothing vocals.

The music video resembles a painted picture The music video for “Nobody Loves You More” is clearly inspired by the Bas Jan Ader-inspired album artwork. Alex Da Corte brought that album art into video form. Deal is sailing on a circle through the sea. On her circular platform are two amps, a flamingo, an empty coat rack, a block that resembles a house turned on its side and a stool that almost looks like a planet. It’s very artsy, possibly a bit random, but it fits with the aesthetic Deal is creating with the Nobody Loves You More album.

Nobody Loves You More Album Art:

Listen and watch the music video for the title track from Deal’s upcoming album Nobody Loves You More, “Nobody Loves You More”:

Deal has also announced tour dates for 2025. The tour celebrates the release of her to be released debut album Nobody Loves You More. Presales for the tour start on Tuesday, November 19th via the tour section of Deal’s website. The general ticket sale will take place this Friday, November 22nd, at 10 am local time.

Tour Dates:



11/22/24 – Chicago, IL – Reckless Records

3/1/25 – London, UK – Barbican

3/10/25 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

3/13/25 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

3/15/25 – Washington, DC – Capitol Turnaround

3/21/25 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

3/23/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

3/24/25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

3/26/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

3/27/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

3/29/25 – Joshua Tree, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

3/30/25 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

6/5-7/25 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/12-14/25 – Porto, PT – NOS Primavera Sound