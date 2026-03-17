Public Image Ltd Announce Fall 2026 & Winter 2027 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 5:39 PM

Today, John Lydon’s iconoclastic band, Public Image Ltd (PiL), has announced an extensive tour of North America beginning this fall. Billed as This Is Not…The Final PiL Tour, which begins September 3, in Pioneertown and includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and other major cities. For tickets and more information, visit here.

This year’s tour dates follow the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in the UK and Europe. Following the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love and support of fans and this year is set to be an important one for the band.

This Is Not…The Final PiL Tour Dates

9/3 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

9/5 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

9/8 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

9/11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

9/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

9/14 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9/15 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

9/16 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

9/22 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

9/25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

9/26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/28 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

9/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/1 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/3 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/5 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/6 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

10/8 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado