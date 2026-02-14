Sturgill Simpson Announces New Johnny Blue Skies Album Mutiny After Midnight For March 2026 Release

Home News Nick Aagesen February 14th, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Johnny Blue Sky’s Aka Sturgill Simpson is releasing his second album Mutiny After Midnight, according to PitchFork. The album arrives March 13. It will be available on physical formats only including CD, Vinyl, and Cassettes. This album comes on the heels of the Passage du Desir, the first album under the moniker of Johnny Blue Skies and the Dark Clouds in 2024. Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Mutiny After Midnight is to be in the vein of a groovier album Simpson says. In a letter introducing the album Simpson says they were “Inspired heavily from endless hours on the bus (touring) watching old clips of the great fusion-funk band Stuff.” Simpson also said he was inspired by listening to Marvin Gaye.

Simpson said the band started each day with a groove and then everybody would add in their own mix for the good of the music. Simpson says he wants this album to be a protest against “oppression and suppression.”

This could be a slightly different flavor of music from Passage du Desir in which each song had its own emotional story.

“You can break down this album into two categories – the dark state of the world and the bright state of love,” Simpson says of the new album, Mutiny After Midnight.

The Mutiny After Midnight track list

01 Make America Fuk Again

02 Excited Delirium

03 Don’t Let Go

04 Stay on That

05 Viridescent

06 Situation

07 Venus

08 Everyone Is Welcome