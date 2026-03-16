Lamb Of God Shares Powerful New Video “St. Catherine’s Wheel”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 12:35 PM

Today, Lamb of God has shared the music video for “St. Catherine’s Wheel”, which is directed by Meriel O’Connell and it arrives as the band prepares to bring songs from the newly released album to stages across North America. As a whole, the music video is awesome by how each compelling scene tells a story about how darkness can overcome the light if we do not heal our pasts.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Randy Blythe briefly reflected on the message behind the song and the importance of community by saying: “The last line of ‘St. Catherine’s Wheel’ is ‘these savage days can’t break us’ and I use the term ‘us’ very specifically… I think community is going to become incredibly valuable in the next few years.”

Lamb of God is Randy Blythe (vocals), John Campbell (bass), Mark Morton (guitar), Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Va.-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over 3 million albums, packed arenas around the world and tallied over one billion streams and counting.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete