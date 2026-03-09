Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe Responds To Calls For Musicians To Be Apolitical: “If You Have Any Sort Of Moral Compass At All, It Is Irresponsible To Not Exercise Your Right To Speak Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 6:17 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a new interview with Sam Law of U.K.’s Kerrang! magazine, Lamb of God‘s Randy Blythe was asked how he responds to people who say that musicians or “entertainers” should stay out of politics “To those people, I say ‘Go fuck yourself.’ I’m an American citizen and a world traveler. More than that, I’m a human being. I’m not some dancing monkey put here for your entertainment. If you have any sort of moral compass at all, it’s irresponsible to not exercise your right to speak up. If people are willing to compartmentalize something like a child sex trafficking ring because they think it might better their bank account, they’ve lost a component of their humanity.” said Blythe.

The artist adds: “They’ve lost an integral part of what it is to be a righteous human being. At that point, it’s time to stop and reassess and reevaluate. You’re not going to be able to carry your money into the grave, motherfucker, but you will be able to carry the memories of silently going along with people that enabled child sex predators. How are you going to feel about that on your death bed?”

The singer continues with:”There is an apocalyptic side to my nature. I will admit that, and plenty of our lyrics reflect it. I have to watch myself with that. I have to acknowledge that that possibility exists. But I don’t need to sink into glorifying it. It’s okay to pay attention to what’s going on and be worried, but you need to do your best to change it.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete