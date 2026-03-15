Everlast Releases New Song “Stones” Produced by Yelawolf

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 15th, 2026 - 5:23 PM

Everlast is back with an exciting new song called “Stones.” It’s his first release with Thirty Tigers and Regime Music Group. Yelawolf produced the track, which signals a new phase in Everlast’s career. Fans are excited for what’s coming next from him. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow, he’ll be sharing a special mix of his music on Skratch N Sniff during their pub crawl broadcast. “Stones” is a strong look at feelings like guilt, regret, and healing. Everlast says the song shows how someone goes from hating themselves to forgiving themselves. It’s full of honest emotions and deep thoughts. The music combines hip-hop’s energy with folk’s meaningful lyrics in a way that only Everlast can do well. His singing is both rough and soulful, showing weakness but also great strength.

The song “Stones” mixes different music styles like rock, R&B, and hip-hop. This is something Everlast has done before in his earlier songs but shows how he has grown as an artist. Yelawolf produced the track and added a fresh touch to Everlast’s usual sound that fits really well. The visuals that come with the track are powerful and match its thoughtful nature. Featuring dim lighting and symbolic images, the video strengthens the story of personal reflection and change. It takes viewers on a journey through Everlast’s mind, with each scene carefully designed to stir emotions and encourage thinking.

Everlast has put out a song called “Stones” and shared previews of new songs, including “Rubber Bullets,” which was inspired by the George Floyd protests. He also released a strong single named “Blood on the Wheel,” produced with WLPWR. Through these tracks, he continues to focus on social issues in his music, showing that every movement needs its own soundtrack.