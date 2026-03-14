Luke Combs Shares Dynamic New Single “I Ain’t No Cowboy”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 14th, 2026 - 6:04 PM

Luke Combs has released another new song from his upcoming album. “I Ain’t No Cowboy is an emotional song about longing for a girl. Combs sings about how he wishes he was a cowboy to sweep the girl he was with off her feet and keep her. It is a catchy toon for folks to sing in the car on late night drives or to cope with loss.

Combs shared a new video along with the single. The video is in true Luke Combs style, as he is in the studio with a backwards baseball cap and a t-shirt and shorts. Just him with his phone and singing to the camera in a tone down style. This new record is off Combs newest album The Way I Am, set to be released March 20th. This song in particular was written by Combs, fellow country superstar Cody Johnson and Jake Mears.

Combs is also going on tour to promote the upcoming 22 track album. The “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” kicks off March 21st, in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium. The tour will run through August 2nd, and feature shows across the U.S. UK and Europe. Special guests along the way include Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and The Castellows.

Combs has quietly been building himself as one of the most successful country artists the since his debut on the scene. Including becoming the first country artist with two singles earning a billion streams on Spotify. Also Combs last year made history as he was the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock