Luke Combs Shares Dynamic New Single “Be By You”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 15th, 2026 - 5:50 AM

Luke Combs has released a new song ahead of his March 20 album release according to Sacks and Co. “Be By You” was released this week and already it is making the rounds on social media through TikTok. Combs said that this was a song he had brought to him by a friend. Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

“It’s one of those rare outside cuts for me, and I honestly think the song turned out perfect,” said Combs when talking about “Be By You.”

It is a slower song than some of Combs normal music, but Combs thought it would be the perfect release for Valentines Day. It still has the signature sound of the “Beautiful Crazy” smash hit that helped launch Combs to country stardom in 2017. This song feels like the perfect song to dance to on a night out with your significant other.

The Way I Am is being produced by Combs, Jonathan Singleton, and Chip Matthews and will be released through Sony Music Nashville. The album is to be 22 tracks long. Selections from the new album include “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” and “Back in the Saddle,” a hit that has been out for a few months.

Combs will also kick off his “My Kind Of Saturday Night Tour” next month as well. He is going across the United States, UK, and Europe.