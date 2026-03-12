The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Look For Your Mind For May 2026 Release, Share New Single “I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 8:36 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, The Lemon Twigs are back with their sixth album, Look For Your Mind!, which will be released on May 8, through Captured Tracks. Where previous albums were made just by founding members (and brothers) Brian and Michael D’Addario, this one is the first to feature live band members Reza Matin (drums) and Danny Ayala (bass), plus Eva Chambers of Tchotchke.

The first single from the album is “I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You,” which is a sparkling two minute earworm with a pure sunshine blast finale. “Every time we try to write something that’s completely straightforward, we can’t help adding an element which comes out of left field,” says Brian. “We always want to write a song we’ve never heard before.”

Look For Your Mind! Track List

1. Look For Your Mind!

2. 2 or 3

3. Nothin’ But You

4. Gather Round

5. I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You

6. Fire and Gold

7. Mean to Me

8. Bring You Down

9. Yeah I Do

10. I Hurt You

11. You’re Still My Girl

12. Joy

13. My Heart Is In Your Hands Tonight

14. Your True Enemy