Piebald Announce New Album Tales For The Rages For June 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Still On The Couch”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 8:23 PM

After nearly two decades, Piebald returns with Tales For The Rages, which is their first new album in over 15 years. Featuring 13 tracks of emo x indie-rock greatness, the record was written and recorded between 2019–2025 after the band’s 2016 reunion sparked a steady flood of riffs, melodies and lyrics that refused to fade. The album picks up where the band left off while confidently pushing forward, not a nostalgia play, but a natural next chapter.

Tales For The Rages will be released through Iodine Recordings, marking the band’s first release of brand new music on the label. Backed by a highly dedicated, multi-generational fanbase, Piebald will support the release with summer and fall tour dates, including festival appearances. Still singing, still swinging, against all odds, we’re moving forward, together.

In light of the album announcement, Piebald has shared their new single, “Still On The Couch” and as a whole, the ditty is awesome by how the instrumentation shakes the background with with a sharp and solid rock sound, while the vocal performance fills the atmosphere with killer melodies and harmonies. As for the music video, each scene gives viewers a chance to see Piebald recording the in the studio

Tales For The Rages Track List