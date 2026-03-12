Morrissey’s Valencia Concert “Rendered Impossible Due To Sleep Deprivation”

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 12th, 2026 - 3:41 PM

A scheduled concert by Morrissey in Valencia has been called off after the singer said he was too exhausted to perform. The former The Smiths frontman cited extreme sleep deprivation as the reason the show could not go ahead. The performance was scheduled to take place on March 12th at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.

According to NME, the singer announced that the concert had been “rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation” after he was unable to rest the night before the performance. The musician had reportedly arrived in the Spanish city after a two day road trip from Milan while traveling on his current European tour.

In a message posted on his official website, Morrissey explained that loud activity outside his hotel prevented him from sleeping. The noise was reportedly connected to early celebrations surrounding the annual Las Fallas festival, which is known for its loud street events, fireworks, and music leading up to the main celebrations.

The statement said the singer could not rest because of “loud techno singing” and megaphone announcements that continued throughout the night. Morrissey claimed the situation left him in what he described as a “catatonic state,” making it impossible for him to perform the show as planned. In another message, he described his hotel stay as an “indescribable hell” and wrote that recovering from the experience could take “one year,” adding that the remark was not an exaggeration.

Despite the cancellation, the statement reportedly emphasized that the concert itself was “not canceled,” but that circumstances had made it impossible to perform under the conditions. It remains unclear whether the show will be rescheduled or whether ticket holders will receive refunds.

The Valencia performance was part of Morrissey’s current tour supporting his recently released album Make-Up Is a Lie, his first new record in six years.