Finneas Announces Original Score For Netflix’s BEEF For April 2026 Release

Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 1:29 PM

Today, Netflix and A24 have announced that two-time Academy Award and eleven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and composer Finneas O’Connell will score the upcoming installment of the critically acclaimed anthology series BEEF which premieres only on Netflix on April 16, 2026. “Spent the last 12 months in BEEF land. All 8 episodes out April 16, All Original music by me. Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast; I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it.” said O’Connell.

BEEF returns with a new cast and a new “beef,” as a Gen-Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife. Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan).

Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho).