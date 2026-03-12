Big Thief Announce Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 2:49 PM

Last fall, Big Thief released their new album, Double Infinity, through 4AD. The album and its songs landed on several publications’ “Best of 2025” lists, including Pitchfork, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Consequence and others. Today, the band has announced the second leg of their Somersault Slide 360 Tour, in support of the album, following last year’s initial run which included stops at The Hollywood Bowl, marking their largest non-festival headline show yet, and their largest New York headline show to date at Forest Hills Stadium.

Following their EU/UK tour, these next run of North American dates begin in Burlington on August 2nd and wrap up on October 6, in Denver at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with many stops along the way including Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Seattle, and more. For tickets and more information, click here.

Somersault Slide 360 Tour Dates

8/2 – Burlington, VT – Waterfront Park Concert Series

8/4 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

8/5 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

8/6 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

8/8 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

8/10 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

8/11 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed (Outdoor)

8/14 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

8/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

8/17 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

8/19 – Bentonville, AR – Momentary Green

8/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

9/16 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera

9/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

9/22 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl

9/25 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

9/26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

9/28 – Calgary, AB – Southern Jubilee

9/29 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Jubilee

10/2 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

10/3 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

10/4 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

10/6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre