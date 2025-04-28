Devin Townsend Says He Has Decided To Take An “Indefinite” Break From Touring After Upcoming North America Trek

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 2:29 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend has announced that his upcoming North American tour, which will launch on May 2, in Nashville, Tennessee, will mark the “last time” fans will get a chance to see him perform “for quite some time.”

In a message released earlier today, the artist said: “For nearly 35 years, I’ve followed a creative path guided by instinct, which is each album, each tour, each project a new chapter in a story I’ve felt compelled to tell. My mind latches on to concepts, and I love chasing them down. That chase has made this journey wild, unpredictable, and deeply fulfilling. Over the years, I’ve heard it countless times: ‘Dev, take a break… please.’ But the flood of ideas, the excitement, and the support of incredible musicians and listeners have kept me going, kept me touring, and kept me grateful for a life on the road.

Townsend adds: “That said, things have changed, especially since the pandemic. Booking tours now means planning up to two years in advance. With fewer venues, fewer crews, and a saturated touring circuit, it’s become more challenging than ever to line things up. And beyond the logistics, life has simply caught up with me: my parents need help, my dogs are on their last legs, the kids have moved out, The Moth is nearly complete, and truthfully, I need some time to breathe and recalibrate.”

The producer concludes with: “So I’ve made the decision to take a break from touring — an indefinite one. This upcoming North American run will be the last time you’ll see me on stage for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean I’m done playing live. Not by a long shot. I’ll be performing until my final breath. But right now, I need to be present for the people who need me, and to give myself the space to reflect on everything I’ve been through.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat