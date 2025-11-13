Devin Townsend Launches Patreon, Shares Exclusive New Song “Dad’s Lament”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 3:05 PM

Today, artist Devin Townsend has shared his exclusive song,“Dad’s Lament.” On his Patron, Townsend has shared the following message: “I’ve been curious about Patreon and the model for a long time. I appreciate the idea of an avenue where artists can connect directly with their audience without the interference of algorithms, ads or ‘content best practices.’ I have assembled a small, dedicated team, and I finally feel ready to take this leap. Patreon will be our creative home base: a community where I can share music, videos, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments without compromise.”

The artist adds: “I guess amidst all this craziness in the world, it’s really about connection. It’s about being able to create with and for you, not for a faceless platform in hopes that it lands on the right ears by chance. Of course I will still be broadcasting through the usual means, but on the path towards creating a virtual ‘world’ for all of us, this is a great place to build from and a place for you to take a deeper dive. So in addition to the sort of videos we’ve been putting together recently: Unreleased music, starting with a new song, available today, Exclusive early looks at new projects, sessions, and works-in-progress.”

Townsend continues with: “Photos from near, far, and wherever adventures take us Early & exclusive access to merch, tickets (where possible.)

And finally, a special livestream: A HevyDevy Christmas on December 20th, where I’ll be giving away, among other things, one of my guitars to an early annual subscriber.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat