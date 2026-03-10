Wasserman Agency Renamed Following Epstein Files Controversy & Artist Departure

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 1:38 PM

According to NME.com, Wasserman Agency has rebranded under the name The Team after its founder and former CEO was allegedly named in the Jeffrey Epstein files earlier this year. Casey Wasserman faced controversy back in January when his alleged email correspondence with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from over 20 years ago was published. The messages featured in the latest government files on the late child sex offender and human trafficker Epstein.

Wasserman responded by saying he “deeply regrets” the emails from 2003 between him and Maxwell. He claimed that they had been sent “long before her horrific crimes came to light”. Numerous acts subsequently severed ties with Wasserman Agency, including Chappell Roan, Water From Your Eyes and Wednesday. Later, the likes of Weyes Blood, Orville Peck and Chelsea Cutler followed suit.

Wasserman is currently selling his namesake agency amid the escalating fallout. He confirmed last month that Wasserman Agency president Mike Watts would assume day-to-day control of the business. Wasserman is now focused on his role leading the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee. As Variety reports, Wasserman Agency’s website redirected to a new URL and temporarily displayed the message: “As of today, Wasserman is rebranding as The·Team and you can now find us at the.team.