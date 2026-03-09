Live Nation & Ticketmaster Reach Settlement With Department Of Justice Over Antitrust Lawsuit, New York & California Plot Individual Lawsuits

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 12:50 PM

According to CNN.com, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have reached a settlement with federal authorities over accusations the ticket giant’s business practices created a monopoly of the live events music industry. A senior justice official said in a briefing Monday that the agreement will give consumers more options and bring down prices. However, the settlement avoided a breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, which was a demand from some of the more than 30 states suing the company.

In a major change, Ticketmaster will let facilities use competitors like SeatGeek and StubHub to sell tickets, no longer requiring them to work exclusively with Ticketmaster. In addition, Live Nation is being forced to divest 13 amphitheaters. That amount could increase if more states sign on to the settlement. The DOJ did not immediately release the states that have. Terms of the agreement must be approved by a federal judge. A trial began last week in New York.

In a statement, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said this marks a “major step in improving the concert experience for artists and fans throughout the United States. By giving artists greater flexibility in choosing their promotional partners and ticketing strategy while also keeping the cost of a concert more affordable for fans, we are putting more power where it should be – with artists and fans.”

Live Nation is also offering to disperse a $280 million settlement fund to each state that signs on. However, states like New York and California are not happy with the government’s agreement and still plan to pursue their own lawsuits. “The settlement recently announced with the U.S. Department of Justice fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case, and would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement. “We cannot agree to it.”

The industry came under intense scrutiny in 2022 after glitches at Ticketmaster allegedly blocked millions from purchasing tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The debacle revealed how allegedly a lack of competition had led to harms ranging from poor customer service to confusing pricing to expensive ticketing fees to restrictions on ticket resales amounting to what many consumers called death by a thousand cuts.