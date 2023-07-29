Live Nation and Ticketmaster Faces Antitrust Lawsuit from the Department of Justice

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool July 29th, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Since Taylor Swift Tickets went on sale Ticketmaster and Live Nation have been under scrutiny in the US as well as other countries, and according to Politico, the Department of Justice may form an Antitrust Lawsuit against both companies before the year is out.

Sources say, as soon as this fall Live Nation and Ticketmaster could be in a world of legal trouble and the trends would say this seems to be a common occurrence for them. The lawsuit would be based on the theory Ticketmaster and Live Nation are abusing their combined power and taking advantage of music fans in the United States. This Lawsuit may potentially lead to the break up of the two companies and will add competition to the entertainment ticketing industry.

While this lawsuit is not set in stone many are looking at what it could mean for the music and entertainment industries as well as how it could change ticketing in the future. One of the main concerns with this lawsuit is a lack of resources. Stereogum states “Prosecutors will already be busy this fall with cases against Google and the JetBlue-Spirit merger scheduled for September and October respectively, and they’re finishing up investigations into companies including Apple, Visa, and Adobe.” This being said there definitely has been an outcry for movements against Ticketmaster due to the issues with Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour and ticket sales, however, some say this has nothing to do with the movement On the DOJ’s part.