Jehnny Beth Covers David Bowie’s “Dollar Days” & “Girl Loves Me” At Blackstar 10th Anniversary Event

According to NME.com, Jehnny Beth covered David Bowie’s “Dollar Days” at an event at the British Library to mark the 10th anniversary of the artist’s death. The former Savages singer was one of many Bowie fans, friends and collaborators to have been a part of David Bowie In Time, which is an all-day event at the London venue on January 17.

As part of the concert that closed out the day, Beth played two tracks from Bowie’s final album Blackstar, which was released two days before Bowie died after a private 18-month cancer battle in January 2016. As a whole, the performance was lovely by how the artist played piano, while being joined by Donny McCaslin, whose jazz band defined the sonic aesthetic of Blackstar, for renditions of “Dollar Days” and “Girl Loves Me.”

Also, performing at the event was Blixa Bargeld, who is the Berlin music legend that was a frontman of Einstürzende Neubauten and a founding member of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, while legendary Bowie producer Tony Visconti was on hand for an in-conversation session.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt