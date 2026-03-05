Skindred Shares Resilient New Single “Can I Get A”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 5:11 PM

Today, Welsh ragga metal legends Skindred have released their brand new single, “Can I Get A”, which received its radio world premiere on Craig Charles’ show on BBC 6 Music this afternoon. With a jaunty electro-honky-tonk intro leading straight into a infectiously singalong pop chorus, complete with “woop-woops”, the ditty is an inspiring song of resilience and defiance, with playful sonic nods to the ‘80s, including a Phil Collins-style drum break and a soaring gospel backing vocal.

However dig deep into the lyrics of “Can I Get A” and you’ll uncover a mini autobiography in song, addressing issues of childhood poverty and family hardship, made bearable through the love and support of those closest to you. It takes lead singer Benji Webbe back to being orphaned as a child, and how he was raised by his older brother who was little more than a kid himself. The track is accompanied by a brilliant and tongue-in-cheek video, featuring the band performing alongside male and female dancers inside whirling graphics.

“It’s me as a child seeing my friends with all these amazing things that people take for granted that I never had,” Wood explains. “I was eleven years old and was worried what my life would become. A lot of kids where I lived got into trouble and ended up in prison. I was just gonna grab that microphone and see where it would take me. I want to empower people to know that you can be what you want to be. Don’t spend your life worrying about what you haven’t got. Live your life because now is the time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat