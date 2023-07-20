Skindred Shares Powerful New Song “Unstoppable”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Following their performances at Glastonbury, Download and 2000 Trees festivals, heavy metal band Skindred have released their single “Unstoppable.” which is from their upcoming album Smile.

As a whole, the music on “Unstoppable” is great because the instrumentation sizzles the air with electrifying sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful lyrics. This ditty can motivate people to do something good for themselves and other people

The music video tells a story about a man who is determined to build a project for the band and the best part is how Skindred appear in the video as supporters for the main character. Skindred‘s appearance sends a message of hope to those who continue to chase their dreams.

In the press release guitarist Mikey Demus shares his thoughts about Skindred‘s latest song.

“People have tried and failed to put us in a box we refuse to live in. Skindred has a determination and a tenacity to stay true to ourselves, and true to our fans. Skindred will not be ignored. We are Unstoppable!”

Frontman Benji Webbe adds: “We keep going and we keep pushing forward. In life, it’s about hearing that our music has encouraged people and got them through dark times. But even when we’re done and gone, people will still be listening to this music. That thought makes me smile.”

“Unstoppable” is another celebration of life which comes from the band’s summer anthem “L.O.V.E (Smile Please).” That song showcases the band’s reggae sunshine roots with bright metal power.

Both tracks are taken from the band’s forthcoming album Smile, which channels a huge range of styles reggae, metal, rock, pop, dub and electro. Smile has created the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs the band have delivered yet.