Skindred Share Energetic New Video For “If I Could”

Brent Bassig February 9th, 2024 - 8:45 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Skindred released the new video of their latest single, “If I Could.” The song was on band’s 2023 album Smile, which was #2 on the UK album chart back in August. The reggae metal band’s new song has brought lots of positive vibes from all of the reaction from their fans. Their new song “If I Could” describes how people should leave us alone, and that we are all right.

The lyrics in the song “I got you so wrong so misunderstood”, relates to how sometimes we get the wrong message and that sometimes there are times we all wish to go back and change. The energy and sound in the song corresponds to how the song definitely brings the heat. Skindred music video for their new song “If I Could” really shows that they are one of the best bands ever.

The video shows them playing shows live, and their fans are also shown throughout the music video. The video is about connecting them with their fans. The group was also recognized as one of the world’s best British rock bands in decades. Skindred also won Best Alternative Music Act, at the MOBO awards in Sheffield. Lead singer for group Benji Webb reflected on what the award meant for the group, “We have had so many well wishes and incredible messages of support & encouragement from all over the world.”

In addition to winning the award and the release of their music video for their song “If I Could”, the band will be playing shows in the UK, Knotfest Australia, as well touring across the world with the band’s first ever performance in New Zealand next month.