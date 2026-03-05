Apple Music Launches Transparency Tags To Flag AI-Generated Art and Music

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 5th, 2026 - 12:27 PM

Apple Music is introducing a new feature aimed at helping listeners identify when artificial intelligence has been used in music and related visuals. The streaming service recently unveiled “Transparency Tags,” a labeling system designed to disclose AI involvement in songs, artwork, and videos. The move reflects growing concerns across the music industry about the rapid rise of AI-generated content and the need for clearer attribution.

The new Transparency Tags are part of Apple Music’s metadata system and are intended to give users more insight into how music is created. Rather than banning AI-generated music, the feature focuses on disclosure, allowing listeners to see when AI tools have contributed to a release. The initiative positions Apple Music among several platforms exploring ways to address the growing presence of generative AI in music production.

According to Forbes, the new tagging system allows record labels and distributors to identify when artificial intelligence was used in four different aspects of a release. This includes the track itself, the composition such as lyrics or melodies, the album artwork or a music video tied to the release. Multiple tags can be applied simultaneously if AI was used in more than one part of the project.

The “Track” tag indicates that a significant portion of the sound recording was generated or modified using AI tools. The “Composition” tag signals AI involvement in songwriting elements like lyrics or melody. Additional tags identify AI-created visuals, including album artwork and music videos.

For now, the system relies on record labels and distributors to voluntarily disclose AI use when uploading content. Apple has said the approach is similar to other metadata fields such as genre or credits, meaning the responsibility for accuracy rests with those submitting the material.