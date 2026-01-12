Apple Music & Fred Again… Release Live Film From USB Tour

Home News Juliet Paiz January 12th, 2026 - 1:09 PM

Apple Music has released a full-length live concert film from Fred again..’s USB tour, giving fans a complete look at one of his most ambitious live performances to date. The film was recorded during his USB002 show in Dublin and stands as the only full performance from the tour to be officially released.

To accompany the announcement, Apple Music has shared a seven-minute preview from Apple Music Live: Fred again.. performance. The clip offers a clear sense of the atmosphere inside the USB shows and includes an unreleased track titled “Lights Burn Dimmer,” which features a sample from Jamie T. The footage captures Fred again..’s focus on real time interaction with the crowd, a defining element of the tour.

The visual presentation plays a major role in the film. The performance takes place inside a large scale installation created by visual artist Boris Acket, made up of flowing fabric that surrounds the audience and shifts throughout the set. The structure responds to the music as it unfolds, changing the space and mood in subtle ways as the performance progresses.

The release was part of Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve programming, which included a 24 hour Club radio takeover featuring DJs from across the electronic music spectrum. Additional behind the scenes photos and video clips from the Dublin show have also been released, offering further insight into the USB tour experience.