Twisted Sister Announces Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Will Replace Dee Snider For 2026 Reunion Shows

Jasmina Pepic March 4th, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Twisted Sister fans are responding to big lineup news ahead of what was scheduled to be the band’s 2026 reunion tour. Original frontman Dee Snider announced earlier this year that he would be stepping away from live performances as a result of ongoing health problems affecting his ability to tour. Now the iconic metal outfit has confirmed who will fill his place for the upcoming shows.

According to Loudwire, the New Jersey metal legends have tapped former Sebastian Bach of Skid Row to front the band on select reunion dates in the fall of 2026. Bach’s appointment comes after Snider’s announcement that he must prioritize his health after decades of intense touring and performing. Snider, 70, has publicly said that he still loves the band and its fans but is no longer able to deliver the physically demanding shows that defined Twisted Sister’s legacy.

The band’s founding members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda shared that Bach’s involvement will not interfere with his existing solo plans and that they are looking forward to giving fans a special celebration of Twisted Sister’s 50th anniversary. Bach himself expressed excitement over stepping into the role and honoring the band’s catalogue of classic hits.

While specific tour dates have yet to be revealed fans can expect details to roll out in the coming weeks as the group gears up for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about rock reunion runs of the year. Keep an eye on the band’s official website for tickets and schedule updates.