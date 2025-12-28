Sebastian Bach Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato December 28th, 2025 - 11:05 PM

After a string of sellout shows in Australia last year, singer and former frontman of the 1980s rock band Skid Row, Sebastian Bach announced he would take his solo tour on the road back to North America. Skid Row which made waves in the late 80s with their debut self-titled album.

Bach was the face of it all with his unique band strong voice that helped the band find their sound. They would go on to release five more studio albums with their most recent back in 2022. Bach had planned a tour set for 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut album which turned 30 back in 2019. The tour would later be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining Bach for this tour will also be STITCHED UP HEARTS, an American rock band that got their start back in 2010. Just 10 years after their formation, STITCHED UP HEARTS were set to open for Bach during his tour that was later cancelled.

Since his last tour however, Bach has gone on to do some solo touring and even released another album of his own in 2024, marking just the fourth one of his solo career, which kicked off back in 1999. Tickets for the new tour have already gone on sale for the tour that make 26 stops spread out across four months from February to April. Bach will kick things off in the northwest with some stops in both the United States and Canada before the tour shifts through the midwest and passes through a few shows in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and later northeast towards Pennsylvania and New York. Bach will then round out the tour heading south from there making a few stops in Florida and the neighboring states before wrapping things up with one final performance in Nashville, Tennessee on April 6.

Feb 26 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Casino*

Feb 27 – Fresno, CA – Tower Theatre

Feb 28 – Oroville, CA – Feather Falls Casino*

Mar 02 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Mar 04 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

Mar 06 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

Mar 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Mar 09 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station Ballroom

Mar 10 – Minot, ND – The Original

Mar 13 – Des Plaines, IL – Des Plaines Theatre

Mar 14 – Florence, IN – Belterra Resort Casino*

Mar 15 – Wyandotte, MI – District 142

Mar 18 – Marion, IL – Marion Culture Civic Center

Mar 20 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls

Mar 21 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak*

Mar 22 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Mar 24 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Mar 25 – Harrisburg, PA – Capitol City Music Hall

Mar 27 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

Mar 28 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

Mar 29 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Mar 31 – Jacksonville, FL – Five

Apr 02 – Sebastian, FL – Capt Hirams Hall

Apr 03 – St. Petersburg, FL – Ferg’s Entertainment Center*

Apr 04 – Destin, FL – Club LA

Apr 06 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

Apr 10 – West Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino*

*no STITCHED UP HEART

ADDITIONAL ONE-OFF DATES

2025

Dec 12 – West Siloam Springs, OK – Cherokee Hotel & Casino*

Dec 13 – Roland, OK – Cherokee Casino and Hotel

Dec 27 – Airway Heights, WA – Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort & Casino