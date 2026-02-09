Twisted Sister Announce Cancellation Of 50th Anniversary Tour Following Dee Snider’s Resignation Due To Health Challenges

Home News Anthony Salvato February 9th, 2026 - 5:29 PM

According to NME.com, the metal and rock group Twisted Sister have canceled their much-anticipated upcoming summer tour. The tour was set to be the 50th anniversary for the band, who went platinum a few times throughout their career and made waves with tracks such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”.

The “We Still Wanna Rock!” tour was set in place a few months ago, even though it would hit the road without former bassist Mark Mendoza. Despite this, things seemed ready to go, and the band was set to hit the road in 2026. However, things all came to a halt when Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, was forced to back out of the tour. Ultimately, it was ruled that Snider could not make it through the arduous schedule of a tour with his current health concerns. The news came just over a month before the opening show was supposed to take place down in Sao Paolo, Brazil, in late April.

There is currently no other news on the other tour dates later on in the tour, how the refund process will work, or if the band will ever give this another chance in the future. The rock and metal hair band that championed an iconic look and sound from the time and became a smash hit around the world. This summer, they had hoped to bring their music around the world to those same places that made them big all those years ago. The 50th anniversary “We Still Wanna Rock!” tour had Twisted Sister returning to old venues that had not played at in decades or more time. Instead, fans will just have to wait and see and wish the best for Dee Snider amidst his health struggles.