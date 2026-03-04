Tinariwen Share Moving New Single “Amidinim Ehaf Solan”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 4th, 2026 - 9:48 PM

Tinariwen have released a new single, “Amidinim Ehaf Solan,” the third and final preview from their upcoming tenth studio album Hoggar, which arrives Friday, March 13. The song offers a quiet but powerful message of hope during a difficult time for the band’s home country of Mali.

Written by band member Touhami Ag Alhassane, the track reflects on the country’s ongoing political struggles while urging people not to lose faith in the future. Rather than focusing only on hardship, the lyrics look toward healing and unity. Alhassane addresses a friend directly, asking them to move gently through uncertain times while remembering that their country still exists, even if it feels wounded and

exhausted.

In one of the song’s central lines, he reminds listeners that the land may be “thirsty and in pain,” but it will become green again and grow new branches. The image suggests that renewal is possible, even after long periods of hardship. Later, the lyrics describe a moment of rest beneath the shade of those future branches, a symbol of peace that may one day return.

The song ends with a simple but striking image, an old woman and a young boy arriving with a plea for everyone to come together and unite without exception. It’s a message that speaks to both political division and the broader need for solidarity. As the final single before Hoggar arrives, “Amidinim Ehaf Solan” captures the reflective spirit surrounding the album while reminding listeners that hope can still take root, even in difficult soil.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat