Tinariwen Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credits: Raymond Flotat

As a consequence, Tinariwen has recently announced their upcoming North American tour that is expected to take place in the summer of 2024. The Tuareg musical group is expected to perform and visit fans in multiple different cities that will allow them to connect with fans all over the continent and to also continue to do what they love, perform.

Consequence has also featured the tour dates as well as their respective locations along with flyers that can be seen below. Some of the cities that the musical group is expected to tour include Atlanta, Denver, Brooklyn, Newport, Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and more. As seen, the group is hitting a milestone in their musical career by performing and touring in such significant cities that many other musical icons have also performed in. As stated before, the Tinariwen is expected to tour in the summer with the first performance taking place on July 20 and ending on August 13, 2024.

Fans of the musical group have a great summer to look forward to! Not only is it the time for sun, fresh fruit, and vacations, but it is also a great opportunity to see their favorite musical group live. With our dates and flyers being released now, fans are able to plan out their schedules and ensure their attendance in these upcoming performances. What’s even better is that if fans are unable to attend in one location, they have the chance to view the tour dates and attend another. Nevertheless, the success of the musical group and their undeniable talent is a great indicator that this is not their last tour, and fans will have more opportunities in the future.