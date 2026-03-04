Metric Share Melodious New Single “Time Is A Bomb”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 4th, 2026 - 9:44 PM

Metric have shared “Time Is A Bomb,” the second single from their upcoming album Romanticize The Dive, out April 24 on Thirty Tigers. The song focuses on a clear and grounded idea: living with the constant awareness that time is limited and deciding not to let that awareness shrink your life.

“Time Is A Bomb” moves with a steady and insistent drive that mirrors its subject. The lyrics sit in the space between caution and impulse, where wanting to hold on to what you have exists alongside the urge to keep moving forward. Lines like “Time is a bomb that’s ticking faster / I love to flirt with disaster” are not about recklessness but about acknowledging risk as part of being alive.

Emily Haines explains that the song grew out of thinking about mortality and the current emphasis on wellness and self-preservation. For her, the track reflects an inner conflict, wanting to protect life while also refusing to let fear or overthinking drain it of joy. She speaks openly about feeling grateful for where she is now, while still resisting the idea that stability should mean avoiding excitement or intensity.

The song does not look back or chase past versions of the band. Instead, it reflects where Metric are now, shaped by time and experience but still engaged with the present. “Time Is A Bomb” offers a direct entry point into Romanticize The Dive, an album that captures the feeling of moving forward with awareness rather than regret.

photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete