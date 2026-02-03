Metric Announce New Album Romanticize The Dive For April 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Victim Of Luck”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 1:02 PM

Today, Metric has announced their new album, Romanticize The Dive, will be arriving on April 24, through Thirty Tigers. For their tenth LP, Metric went back to the place where they met, which is at New York City at the height of its indie-rock explosion. Recording once again at Electric Lady, Metric reunited with Fantasies and Synthetica producer Gavin Brown, joined by co-producers Jimmy Shaw, Liam O’Neil, and mix engineer John O’Mahoney. Also,the album brings an emotional reunion that captures the thrill of the band’s earliest ascent, all the chaos, possibility of the early-2000s music scene and brings it into the cultural context of 2026.

In light of the album announcement, Metric has shared “Victim Of Luck”, which doubles as a mission statement by tracing the band back to their early days and revisiting the tension, vulnerability and hunger of youth. Through the lens of hindsight, Metric revisit where it all began, with lead singer Emily Haines opening the band’s tenth studio album with these lines: ”Let me take you back, it was the start of something, I was there not long before all the stardom. Now I’m in front of you and all I’m seeing is all my flaws. I was a starving artist but I was fearless. Now I don’t know what we are, frightened of heights we knew, scared to go too far, how I might look to you. Now who have I become, trash that mirror let my black mascara run.”

“The song ‘Victim Of Luck’ and really the entire album is about the romance of a less than perfect life. It’s about dropping the mask of self-consciousness and vanity. It was a long journey for me to get out of my own way and I wanted this song to be a rallying cry for that, better late than never. You can be as much a victim of good luck as bad. So when we started out yes we were broke and we were playing to ten people and there was nothing for us to fall back on but we refused to give up, and it’s not as though we’re all superstar billionaires now, but that was never what we were after. It turns out the grind is the thing you wouldn’t trade and the bonds you made can’t be faked. What we wanted is what we have and we’re not victims of anything. We dedicated our lives to each other and it’s the best feeling in the world,” said Haines.

Romanticize The Dive Track List

Victim Of Luck Wild Rut Time Is A Bomb Crush Forever Tremolo Moral Compass As If You’re Here Loyal Antigravity Clouds To Break Leave You On A High

