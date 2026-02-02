Peter Gabriel Shares Groovy New Single “Put The Bucket Down”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 2nd, 2026 - 12:37 AM

Singer, songwriter and former front man of the Bee Gees, Peter Gabriel returned this weekend with a new single, “Put the Bucket Down”.

The track runs in at just under seven minutes long and opens with some synth sounds and drum loops. Gabriel enters with his vocals and joined by some harmonies early on.. About 90 seconds into the song, there is an acoustic wave that shifts in.Electric guitar joins the track along with clean grand pianos tones along with some strings.

The bridge enters in just over three and a half minutes into the song and really helps transform the track. The bridge is followed by a brief horn solo before the drum loop and some electric guitar join back in.

This track helps make it clear that Gabriel has not lost his step since the ;80s and ‘90s when he was at his peak popularity. It is a strong and catchy song that blends acoustic and electronic sounds together well.

What started as a side project for Gabriel ahs quickly turned into a strong piece from him and a rekindling of his earlier days in the music business. Despite the length, the track seems to glide by quickly, and its light sound, along with its rich harmonies behind Gabriel make this track worth the listen, and provides fans with some hope for what could be in store for Gabriel in the near future.